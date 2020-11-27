UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korean Lawmaker Says North Attempted To Conduct Cyberattacks On Pharma Companies

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:01 PM

S.Korean Lawmaker Says North Attempted to Conduct Cyberattacks on Pharma Companies

North Korean hackers tried to conduct cyberattacks and obtain data from South Korean pharmaceutical companies, but the intelligence services of South Korea prevented the hacking attempt, Ha Tae-keung, a member of the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee, said on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) North Korean hackers tried to conduct cyberattacks and obtain data from South Korean pharmaceutical companies, but the intelligence services of South Korea prevented the hacking attempt, Ha Tae-keung, a member of the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee, said on Friday.

"The National Intelligence Agency only reported that there were attempts by North Korean hackers to hack domestic pharmaceutical companies, but it did not disclose which companies and how many of them were attacked," Ha, who was briefed on the matter alongside other members of the committee, said, as quoted by the News1 outlet.

The cyberattacks may have been directed at companies developing vaccines against the coronavirus, according to the News1 media outlet.

North Korean hackers did not cause any damage to the companies since the National Intelligence Agency were able to stop them on time.

The South Korean government accused North Korea several times of attempting to conduct cyberattacks on banks and media outlets. Between January and July, North Korea was accused of carrying out different cyberattacks against the South Korean Ministry of Science and Information and Communications Technology. Pyongyang has rejected the allegations of its involvement in cybercrime.

Related Topics

Technology Parliament Pyongyang South Korea North Korea January May July Media From Government Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Argentina bids chaotic final farewell to favourite ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Responds to Berlin on Add ..

2 minutes ago

Commandant Bajaur Scouts kicks off anti-polio camp ..

2 minutes ago

Provision of uninterrupted drainage, water facilit ..

2 minutes ago

IMF, World Bank termed colonial institutions: Mian ..

22 minutes ago

Fugitive Philippine rebel chiefs convicted of kidn ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.