Son Fluffs Lines But S.Korea, Iraq Win Openers At Asian Cup

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) South Korea launched their campaign for the first Asian Cup since 1960 with a 3-1 win over Bahrain while fellow former champions Iraq beat Indonesia by the same scoreline on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in upstaged Son Heung-min with two goals for Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea, who are among the favourites for the title in Qatar.

Lee has impressed at PSG since joining from Mallorca last summer and he got Klinsmann's side out of a spot of bother against a spirited Bahrain who equalised early in the second half.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder showcased his sublime skills with a second-half brace to seal the three points for the Koreans.

His man-of-the-match display was in stark contrast to skipper and Tottenham Hotspur striker Son.

He was guilty of two glaring misses and suffered the indignity of a late yellow card for diving in the Bahrain box.

Son is eyeing something "special" at his fourth Asian Cup but warned his side it will not come easy.

Hosts and reigning champions Qatar, Japan, Australia, Iran and Saudi Arabia have all been touted as serious contenders.

"We have a fantastic team and we have amazingly talented players, but it's all about commitment," Son said.

"We have an unbelievable team but we haven't won it for 64 years so it means it's quite long.

"We have just one aim -- to make it special with this team and make it a special year."

After a slow start last year to his tenure, German legend Klinsmann has seen his South Korean side hit form at the right time.

As well as a red-hot Lee, they also boast Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan, who has scored 10 times in the Premier League this season.

South Korea next face Jordan on Saturday in Group E.

- Indonesia fume -

In a Group D that includes hotly tipped Japan, Iraq were made to work by Indonesia before also running out 3-1 winners.

Iraq, the 2007 Asian champions, pummelled Indonesia 5-1 in Basra during World Cup qualifying in November and defeated coach Shin Tae-Yong pledged before this game that his team would come back better.

His young Indonesian side, with eight of their starters born this century, gave a much better account of themselves in front of a raucous crowd of 16,532.

But Iraq repeatedly threatened to get behind Indonesia's back line and in 16 minutes they did, Mohanad Ali barging his way through to blast into the top-right corner.

Indonesia were level 20 minutes later, the 19-year-old Marselino Ferdinan finishing emphatically at the far post.

But Osamah Rashid stroked home to ensure a 2-1 half-time lead for Iraq and 15 minutes from the end Aymen Hussein blasted in from close range to make the points safe.

While accepting that Iraq was the better side, Shin fumed afterwards about what he said was offside during Iraq's second goal.

"This is 100 percent offside. This kind of wrong decision-making from referees will decrease the image of the Asian Cup," he said.

Malaysia face Jordan in the final game of the day on Monday.

