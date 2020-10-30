South Korean Court Gives Suspended Prison Sentence for Self-Quarantine Violation - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A South Korean court has sentenced a man to six months in prison, suspended for two years, for violating self-isolation rules prior to testing positive for COVID-19, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, the violator, a 29-year-old man, was given a six-month suspended sentence and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service by the Seoul Western District Court.

In late May, the man was ordered by the health authorities to quarantine himself until June 9 after a COVID-19 case had been detected in a building where he worked. Nevertheless, the accused is said to have left his residence four times to visit a supermarket and travel to different locations. Later, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

South Korea has confirmed a total of 26,271 cases, including 462 fatalities.