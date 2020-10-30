UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Court Gives Suspended Prison Sentence For Self-Quarantine Violation - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

South Korean Court Gives Suspended Prison Sentence for Self-Quarantine Violation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A South Korean court has sentenced a man to six months in prison, suspended for two years, for violating self-isolation rules prior to testing positive for COVID-19, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, the violator, a 29-year-old man, was given a six-month suspended sentence and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service by the Seoul Western District Court.

In late May, the man was ordered by the health authorities to quarantine himself until June 9 after a COVID-19 case had been detected in a building where he worked. Nevertheless, the accused is said to have left his residence four times to visit a supermarket and travel to different locations. Later, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

South Korea has confirmed a total of 26,271 cases, including 462 fatalities.

Related Topics

Visit Man Seoul North Korea May June Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

4 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.