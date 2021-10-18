UrduPoint.com

South Korean, US Senior Security Officials Discuss Relations With Pyongyang - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:58 PM

South Korean, US Senior Security Officials Discuss Relations With Pyongyang - Reports

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines met with South Korean National Security Advisor Suh Hoon over lunch to discuss revamping of diplomatic ties with Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines met with South Korean National Security Advisor Suh Hoon over lunch to discuss revamping of diplomatic ties with Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported Monday, citing sources.

Haines and Suh Hoon focused on security issues in the region following a recent series of missile launches by North Korea, Yonhap said.

The two might have also discussed the proposal made earlier by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to formally declare the end to the 1950-1953 Korean War in a bid to maintain peaceful coexistence on the peninsula and renew dialogue with Pyongyang, according to the news agency.

Earlier on Monday, Yonhap said that the heads of intelligence agencies from South Korea, the United States and Japan were expected to hold a closed-door meeting in Seoul to discuss the security situation on the Korean peninsula. Whether the meeting took place so far remains unclear.

In October, North Korea announced that it test-fired a newly-developed anti-aircraft missile. The missile tests were criticized at a United Nations Security Council closed-door meeting, which Pyongyang called an infringement on its sovereignty.

Related Topics

United Nations Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea October From

Recent Stories

US Environmental Protection Agency Announces Plan ..

US Environmental Protection Agency Announces Plan to Combat PFAS Pollution - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in ..

Crypto Asset and Blockchain Hub to be developed in DWTC

15 minutes ago
 Russian Contracted LNG Supplies Three Times Cheape ..

Russian Contracted LNG Supplies Three Times Cheaper Than Asia, Europe Prices - N ..

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs maiden meeting of District coordination ..

DC chairs maiden meeting of District coordination and integrity committee

2 minutes ago
 Govt intensifies crackdown on sugar smuggling

Govt intensifies crackdown on sugar smuggling

6 minutes ago
 Minister, PBTE delegation discuss technical educat ..

Minister, PBTE delegation discuss technical education

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.