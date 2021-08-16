UrduPoint.com

Spanish Court Suspends Repatriation Of Minors To Morocco

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

Spanish court suspends repatriation of minors to Morocco

A court in Spain on Monday suspended the repatriation to Morocco of a group of unaccompanied minors who were among thousands of migrants who crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta three months ago

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :A court in Spain on Monday suspended the repatriation to Morocco of a group of unaccompanied minors who were among thousands of migrants who crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta three months ago.

Two human rights groups took legal action on their behalf after Spain on Friday began sending back some 800 unaccompanied child migrants to Morocco in groups of 15.

The court ruling may make it difficult for Spain to go ahead with plans to repatriate the roughly 800 unaccompanied minors in their care.

The rights campaigners had asked a court in Ceuta to stop the deportation of 12 migrants who had sought their help to stay.

The migrant children were being deported to Morocco without having had access to a lawyer or the chance to make their arguments, said Patricia Fernandez Vicens, the lawyer for one of the rights groups, Coordinadora de Barrios.

"It is an activity that is legal and possible as long as it is carried out with a series of guarantees," she told AFP.

The court in Ceuta agreed to hear the case and said "the only decision possible" was to order the suspension of the deportation of the 12 minors while it considers arguments.

While that may complicate moves by Spain to deport the other minors, three of the migrants the activists were defending have already been sent back to Morocco.

They were among up to 10,000 migrants who crossed the land border into Ceuta over several days in May as Moroccan border guards stood aside.

Earlier Monday, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska defended sending unaccompanied children back to Morocco, saying "vulnerable" migrants were not among those being repatriated.

"The best interest of the child is guaranteed," he told news radio station Cadena Ser.

Most of the migrants were returned to Morocco soon after they arrived in May, but at the end of July some 2,500 remained in Ceuta, according to the authorities there.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Ceuta Spain Morocco May July Border Best Court

Recent Stories

Afghanistan Needs Support From International Commu ..

Afghanistan Needs Support From International Community Now More Than Ever - ICRC

5 seconds ago
 Japan Closes Embassy in Afghanistan, Evacuates Dip ..

Japan Closes Embassy in Afghanistan, Evacuates Diplomats - Reports

7 seconds ago
 Pakistan always desires for peace, stability in Af ..

Pakistan always desires for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Ali Nawaz

8 seconds ago
 Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project s ..

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project sets new standards of technolog ..

46 minutes ago
 'Not resigning as governor Punjab', says Sarwar

'Not resigning as governor Punjab', says Sarwar

11 seconds ago
 National Assembly body receives briefing on risk a ..

National Assembly body receives briefing on risk allowance to health workers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.