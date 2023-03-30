UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister To Begin 2-Day Visit To China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will begin a two-day state visit to China on Thursday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the development of bilateral relations between Spain and China, as well as the Ukraine conflict and the prospects for a peace settlement in the country.

Sanchez's visit comes shortly after the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Madrid and Beijing.

