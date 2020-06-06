UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka To Reopen For Tourism In August, With Multiple Coronavirus Tests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 05:38 PM

Sri Lanka to reopen for tourism in August, with multiple coronavirus tests

Sri Lanka's virus-battered tourism industry can reopen for foreign guests from August but under strict guidelines, including multiple coronavirus tests during their stay, officials said Saturday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's virus-battered tourism industry can reopen for foreign guests from August but under strict guidelines, including multiple coronavirus tests during their stay, officials said Saturday.

Tourism was only just recovering from the effects of last year's Easter Sunday bombings that killed 279 people, including 45 foreigners, when the virus halted international travel to the island and forced hotels to shut, leaving tens of thousands of people jobless.

Sri Lanka's tourism ministry said travellers will be able to visit from August 1, but they must carry a COVID-19 free certificate issued not earlier than 72 hours before boarding.

Even with this document, tourists will have to take a virus test at the airport upon arrival.

A further check will be done four to five days later -- and a third if staying for more than 10 days.

"While this may be inconvenient it is essential to safeguard everybody and provide peace of mind," the ministry said.

The regular visa fee of $40 has been increased to $100, visitors can only stay in hotels designated by the ministry, and are not allowed to use public transport on the island.

In addition, only those who will spend a minimum of five days in Sri Lanka will be allowed in.

The country has reported 11 deaths and 1,801 infections since its first coronavirus patient was identified on January 27.

The number of visitors to Sri Lanka dropped to 1.91 million last year, down from 2.33 million in the previous year.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Visit January May August Visa Sunday From Industry Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says responsible of wheat and sugar ..

1 hour ago

Wasim Khan to donate PKR1.5m to the PCB Welfare Fu ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner urges travellers to wear masks ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers New Medicine to Treat Complicatio ..

3 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city Bahawalpur ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.