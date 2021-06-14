UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St. Petersburg Introducing Tighter COVID19 Restrictions Starting June 17

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:40 AM

St. Petersburg Introducing Tighter COVID19 Restrictions Starting June 17

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Russian city of St. Petersburg is tightening coronavirus restrictions starting from June 17 amid a spike in coronavirus cases, city authorities inform.

According to a resolution signed by Governor Alexander Beglov, entertainment events at public catering facilities will be prohibited and food courts and children's indoor play areas at restaurants and cafes will be closed. Food delivery services will also be temporarily halted.

"Safety measures are being tightened when fans visit fan zones at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship. Masks will be mandatory starting from June 14.

From June 17, no catering or food sales are allowed in fan zones, with the exception of beverages," the resolution says.

Movie theaters will be allowed a maximum capacity of 50 percent. The maximum number of visitors to cultural and entertainment events held both indoors and outdoors in St. Petersburg cannot exceed 3,000 people.

On Sunday, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said that the city authorities were going to boost safety measures in the service sector amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

St. Petersburg has so far registered 450,730 COVID-19 cases and 14,898 deaths caused by the disease.

Related Topics

Football Resolution Governor Russia Visit St. Petersburg Petersburg June Sunday 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

2 hours ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

3 hours ago

​​​ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

3 hours ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.