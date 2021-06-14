St. Petersburg Introducing Tighter COVID19 Restrictions Starting June 17

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Russian city of St. Petersburg is tightening coronavirus restrictions starting from June 17 amid a spike in coronavirus cases, city authorities inform.

According to a resolution signed by Governor Alexander Beglov, entertainment events at public catering facilities will be prohibited and food courts and children's indoor play areas at restaurants and cafes will be closed. Food delivery services will also be temporarily halted.

"Safety measures are being tightened when fans visit fan zones at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship. Masks will be mandatory starting from June 14.

From June 17, no catering or food sales are allowed in fan zones, with the exception of beverages," the resolution says.

Movie theaters will be allowed a maximum capacity of 50 percent. The maximum number of visitors to cultural and entertainment events held both indoors and outdoors in St. Petersburg cannot exceed 3,000 people.

On Sunday, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said that the city authorities were going to boost safety measures in the service sector amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

St. Petersburg has so far registered 450,730 COVID-19 cases and 14,898 deaths caused by the disease.