State Dept. Allows Voluntary Departure of US Government Family Members From Russia - Alert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The State Department in a travel advisory said it allowed voluntary departure of family members of US government personnel in Russia.

"On August 05, 2021, the Department allowed for the voluntary departure of US government family members," the release said Thursday.

The State Department maintained the advisory at Level 4 - advising travelers not to travel to Russia, the release added.