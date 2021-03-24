Success of Syria Campaign Proves Russian Space Forces' Importance - First Commander

The success of Russia's Syria campaign, the development of modern armament and the Western countries' special attention to space as a possible battlefield confirmed that the decision to create the Russian Space Forces was correct and on time, Col. Gen. Anatoly Perminov, the first commander of Space Forces, told Sputnik

On March 24, 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin reformed the Space Forces by his decree as an independent type of force. In 2015, they became a branch of the Aerospace Forces, along with the Air Force and Aerospace Defence Forces. The Space Forces are aimed at monitoring and detecting threats to the country from space, launching spaceships to orbit, etc.

"The decision to create the Space Forces, as I think, was right, timely, relevant for the Russian armed forces what is confirmed by the creation of the same type of forces by other countries many years after.

I think that at that moment, it was a sound decision in order to increase the information component in the command system of troops and arms in all types of the armed forces ... The real activity of our armed forces in combats in Syria confirmed that the approaches were correct," Perminov said in an interview.

The colonel general added that the cooperation between different types of forces after creating the Space Forces increased; however, it is important to continue its development by extending the use of space troops and facilities at land, sea and air operations.

Russia's Aerospace Forces has been playing a key role in the military campaign in Syria since its start in 2015, including the defeat of the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia).