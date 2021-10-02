UrduPoint.com

Sudan Factions Form New Alliance As Splits Deepen

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:51 PM

Sudan factions form new alliance as splits deepen

Several political factions including ex-rebel groups announced Saturday the formation of an alliance separate from Sudan's main civilian bloc, in the latest sign of splits marring the country's transition

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Several political factions including ex-rebel groups announced Saturday the formation of an alliance separate from Sudan's main civilian bloc, in the latest sign of splits marring the country's transition.

The announcement at a ceremony in Khartoum came as Sudan reels from fragmentation within the Forces of Freedom and Change, an alliance which spearheaded protests that ousted president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

Sudan has since August 2019 been run by an administration of military generals and civilians from the FFC through a rocky transition marked by economic woes.

Splits have deepened within the FFC in recent months, and support for the transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has waned in large part due to a raft of tough economic reforms.

Saturday's ceremony included political parties as well as the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) faction led by Mini Minawi and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) of Gibril Ibrahim.

"We want a united FFC," Minawi said during the ceremony.

"We urge the people on your side who pretend they are from the FFC to sit with us and listen to us," he added, addressing both the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the prime minister.

Hamdok did not attend Saturday's ceremony.

In early September, he was at the signing ceremony for an alliance of other factions within the FFC that also called for unity, calling it a "step in the right direction".

Neither Minawi nor Ibrahim took part in that signing.

In October last year, Minawi's SLM faction and Ibrahim's JEM were among rebel groups that signed a peace deal with the government to end long-running conflicts under Bashir.

Minawi was named governor of western Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region in May, while Ibrahim was appointed finance minister last February.

On September 21, the government announced thwarting a coup attempt by military officers and civilians who it said were linked to Bashir's regime.

The country has been grappling with protests in east Sudan by key tribes opposed to the October peace deal.

Protests have also erupted in major cities including Khartoum condemning the military coup attempt and calling for civilian rule.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Khartoum Alliance Sudan February April May August September October 2019 From Government Mini Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PM, Tajik President exchange views on Afghanistan

PM, Tajik President exchange views on Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Sou ..

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

2 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 minutes ago
 12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

8 minutes ago
 National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updat ..

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updated on tropical cyclone &#039;S ..

39 minutes ago
 Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory m ..

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.