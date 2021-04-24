UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Threatens Legal Action Against Ethiopia Over Nile Dam Filling - Irrigation Minister

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Sudan Threatens Legal Action Against Ethiopia Over Nile Dam Filling - Irrigation Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Sudan is preparing to file lawsuits against Ethiopia and the Italian company implementing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) if Addis Ababa carries out the second filling of the dam, Sudanese Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas said on Friday.

The GERD is a large-scale initiative that has been underway on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia since 2011 and is expected to become the largest dam in Africa when completed. The project has raised concerns over water security from Egypt and Sudan, with talks between the three countries having reached a deadlock. Ethiopia plans to proceed with the second stage of filling the reservoir during this summer's rainy season in July. Sudan warned that the initiative would damage the country's electricity production.

"Several teams of the Sudanese legal experts, with the help of international law firms, are preparing lawsuits against the Italian company undertaking the project and the Ethiopian government to obtain compensation for the damage that will be caused to Sudan," Abbas said in an interview with Sudan tv.

The minister added that several scenarios had been developed for the implementation of the second stage "without reaching a legally binding agreement [on filling and operating the dam between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia].

"

The legal action would focus on risks posed by the initiative, including the lack of assessment of the impact of dam construction on the environment and social activity in the region.

Khartoum is opting to appeal to the International Court of Justice, human rights courts, and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) organization about the matter.

Abbas also said that Ethiopia had declined a recent initiative advanced by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to hold a trilateral summit on the disputed dam project. Earlier, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said the negotiations could resume around the third week of April.

Earlier in April, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that no progress had been made during the latest round of talks on the dam, held in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This round was the first under DR Congo's presidency of the African Union and the new US administration.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Electricity Water Egypt Company Dam Kinshasa Addis Ababa Progress Ethiopia Sudan Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo April July Market TV From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

32 minutes ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

18 minutes ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

18 minutes ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

20 minutes ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.