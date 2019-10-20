Suicide Attack on Afghan Maidan Wardak Governor Leaves 2 People Dead, 3 Injured - Source

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) A suicide attacker staged an explosion on Sunday in the Afghan city of Maidan Shahr, capital of the Maidan Wardak province, leaving two police officers killed and three more injured, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the attack targeted the provincial governor, who remained unharmed in the incident.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in the wake of the presidential election, which was held on September 28. The Taliban Islamist movement, which has been waging a war against the central government, vowed to disrupt the voting but, despite multiple attacks, failed to do so.