Sunak to Avoid Meeting Florida Governor Tipped to Run for US President - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will avoid meeting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during his visit to London on Friday amid reports that the Republican plans to bid for his party's 2024 presidential nomination, British media said.

UK officials told The Times newspaper that Sunak wants to stay out of the fight for the Republican nomination brewing between the 44-year-old Florida governor and Donald Trump to avoid acrimony with the former US president.

UK and US media report that DeSantis will meet with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and business Secretary Kemi Badenoch in his governor role.

It is reportedly not a standard protocol for the UK prime minister to meet with US governors.

Nigel Farage of the right-wing Reform UK party is also seeking a meeting with DeSantis after having sided with Trump during the previous presidential campaigns, Politico suggested.

The United Kingdom will be DeSantis' fourth and last stop on a world tour that also took him to Japan, South Korea and Israel. His camp has billed the trip as a "trade mission" to promote Florida but it is widely seen as a bid to bolster his image abroad as he prepares to announce his presidential bid.