Suspicious Envelopes Sent To Ukrainian Embassy In Romania Pose No Threat - Intelligence

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The contents of two suspicious envelopes received by the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania did not pose a threat and contained fragments of organic tissue, according to initial laboratory tests, the Romanian Intelligence Service said on Thursday.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe, including the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, and Italy, had received blood-stained packages, some with animal eyes in them.

"Regarding the two suspicious envelopes seized from the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest, we inform you that according to the results of the first laboratory tests, we established that the envelopes did not contain pyrotechnic contents or other dangerous substances," Romanian intelligence said in a statement.

An additional expert assessment is required to establish the origin of the organic tissue, the statement added.

Previously, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in the Spanish capital, Madrid, the Instalaza weapons company, the Spanish Defense Ministry and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase.

