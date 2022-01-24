Sweden Not Planning to Become NATO Member Yet - Foreign Minister

Sweden is not planning to apply for NATO membership right now but will confirm to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that it will make security decisions on its own, Foreign Minister Anna Linde said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Sweden is not planning to apply for NATO membership right now but will confirm to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that it will make security decisions on its own, Foreign Minister Anna Linde said on Monday.

"Actually we have no intention this time to apply for membership in NATO, neither Finland or Sweden ... so this question is not on the table right now," Linde said ahead of her meeting with Stoltenberg.