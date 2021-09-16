Sweden to Begin Administering COVID-19 Doses to Minors Aged 12 And Older - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Swedish teens aged from 12-15 will be able to receive shots of a vaccine against COVID-19, Radio Sweden reported on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

"It reduces the risk of severe and serious disease and the risk that you miss school," Löfven was quoted as saying at a conference by the broadcaster.

To date, over seven million people, or 82% of the total population, have received at least one coronavirus shot, and about 6.2 million people, or almost 74%, have completed the vaccination course.