Switzerland to Release Gasoline, Diesel Stocks From October 3

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Swiss government decided on Friday to release stocks of gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil and aviation kerosene from October 3 to ensure supplies of petroleum products amid the ongoing energy crisis and related transportation difficulties.

"Starting from October 2022, mandatory stocks of motor gasoline, diesel and heating oil, as well as aviation kerosene will be released to ensure supplies of petroleum products to Switzerland. This is due to the limited capacity of the Rhine (river) and logistical problems with foreign rail transportation. The corresponding decree will come into force on October 3, 2022," a statement read.

The stocks of gasoline, fuel and fuel oil may can cover about four and a half months of consumption, the Swiss government said.

Meanwhile, aviation kerosene reserves will last for about three months.

The authorities also advised national companies to switch dual-fuel installations from gas to fuel oil from October 1.

"The implementation of this recommendation will allow a significant amount of gas to be saved quickly. This will significantly contribute to the achievement of the voluntary gas savings goal of 15% from October 2022 to March 2023, which Switzerland seeks to achieve in the same way as the European Union," the statement added.

Europe is currently facing a massive energy crisis due to the sanctions imposed on Russia after it had launched a military operation in Ukraine.