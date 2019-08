The Syrian army blocked the supply lines of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants after establishing control over the Damascus-Aleppo highway, a Syrian military source told Sputnik from the site

"The Syrian army blocked the international Damascus-Aleppo highway north of [the city of] Khan Sheikhoun," the source said.