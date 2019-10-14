Syrian Army Enters Ayn Issa Town That Houses Camp With IS Militants' Families - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Syrian army has entered the town of Ayn Issa, previously controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which houses a camp where relatives of members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) are held, a military source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Syrian army has entered the town of Ayn Issa in Raqqa province, where a camp for families of IS militants is located," the source said.

It was reported earlier in the day that the Syrian army had seized control of Raqqa's city of Tabqah and the town of Tall Tamr, located in Al Hasakah province near Turkey's border.

The developments came one day after the administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced reaching a deal with the Syrian government, under which the Syrian army would send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive, launched on October 9.

Turkey's offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, aims at clearing the country's Syria-facing border area of the IS and the Kurdish militia from the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, whom Ankara designates as a single terrorist organization.