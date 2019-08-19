UrduPoint.com
Syrian Army Takes Control Of Checkpoint Near Khan Sheikhoun, Surround City - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:50 AM

Syrian Army Takes Control of Checkpoint Near Khan Sheikhoun, Surround City - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces took control of a checkpoint on the northwest border of the city of Khan Sheikhoun, which is under the control of the Jabhat Nusra terror group (banned in Russia), in the country's northwest province of Idlib, a source told Sputnik.

"The Syrian Armed Forces have taken control of the Faqir checkpoint on the northwest border of Khan Sheikhoun," the source said.

The source added that the city is currently surrounded by the Syrian army.

