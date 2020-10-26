UrduPoint.com
Syrian President Appoints New Governors Of 5 Provinces

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Syrian President Appoints New Governors of 5 Provinces

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Monday to appoint new governors of the country's five provinces, including Idlib and Raqqah, according to Assad's office.

"President Assad issues a decree No.

293 of 2020, which designates Abdul-Razzaq Khalifa as the governor of the Raqqah province ... and a decree No. 297 of 2020, which assigns Mr. Mohammad Nattouf as the governor of the Idlib province," the order said.

The president also appointed new heads of the provinces of Quneitra, Hama and Deir ez-Zor - Abdul-Halim Khalil, Mohammad Kreashati and Fadil Najjar, respectively.

