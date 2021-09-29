UrduPoint.com

Taliban Protest US Drones Operating In Afghan Airspace

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Taliban Protest US Drones Operating in Afghan Airspace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that US drones operating in Afghan airspace are a breach of national sovereignty.

"We call on all countries, especially the United States, to act in accordance with mutual obligations ... to prevent any negative consequences," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul following a nationwide offensive, prompting the civilian government to fall. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the radical group unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Twitter United States September All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peace ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully

13 minutes ago
 Violators of corona related SOPs fined

Violators of corona related SOPs fined

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly passes three bills

Punjab Assembly passes three bills

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.