Taliban Protest US Drones Operating in Afghan Airspace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that US drones operating in Afghan airspace are a breach of national sovereignty.

"We call on all countries, especially the United States, to act in accordance with mutual obligations ... to prevent any negative consequences," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul following a nationwide offensive, prompting the civilian government to fall. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were completed, the radical group unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.