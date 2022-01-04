Taliban Trying to Return Afghan Aircraft From Neighboring Countries - Officials

The Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) has begun negotiations with neighboring countries for the return of Afghan aircraft which Afghan pilots used to flee to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan following the Taliban takeover in August, the movement's senior officials said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) has begun negotiations with neighboring countries for the return of Afghan aircraft which Afghan pilots used to flee to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan following the Taliban takeover in August, the movement's senior officials said on Tuesday.

"Over 40 aircraft have been flown to neighboring countries, especially Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The negotiations have begun over the return of the aircraft," Islamic Emirate deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani was quoted by Afghanistan's tv channel TOLOnews as saying.

The exact number of Afghan aircraft flown to Central Asian countries remains unclear, but according to some statistics, there are over 164 aerial vehicles, the media reported.

"The governments of the two countries have been called upon many times to return the aircraft to the current Afghan government. Of course they made offers, but so far they have not handed them over (aircraft)," the media quoted defense ministry spokesman Inayatullah Khwarazami as saying.

The Taliban movement regained power in Afghanistan in August, following weeks of successful advance toward Kabul facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban announced the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. Thousands of Afghans attempted to flee their homeland, fearful of Taliban reprisals and deprivation of their rights and freedoms.