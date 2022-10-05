UrduPoint.com

Tehran Says West Unable To Shift Responsibility For Energy Crisis On Russia, Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Tehran Says West Unable to Shift Responsibility for Energy Crisis on Russia, Iran

The West will not be able to hold Russia and Iran responsible for the problems related to the West's need for energy resources, Iranian deputy energy minister Ahmad Asadzadeh told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The West will not be able to hold Russia and Iran responsible for the problems related to the West's need for energy resources, Iranian deputy energy minister Ahmad Asadzadeh told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today there is a meeting of OPEC+, where a decision will be made. I want to say that the countries of Europe and the US will not be able to shift the responsibility to satisfy their needs in the oil sector and the energy crisis on us," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, OPEC+ countries have voted on production cuts and agreed to reduce it by 2 million barrels per day.

