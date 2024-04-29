Open Menu

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Sunday (x denotes seeding):

Men

3rd rd

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x27) 7-6 (12/10), 6-4

Tallon Griekspoor (NED x24) bt Holger Rune (DEN x11) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA x13) 7-5, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 6-3, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) bt Caroline Dolehide (USA) 6-2, 6-2

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x20) 7-6 (7/5), 7-5

Sara Bejlek (CZE) bt Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-3, 6-1

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-1, 6-4

Mirra Andreeva (RUS) bt Markéta Vondrousova (CZE x7) 7-5, 6-1

