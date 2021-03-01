Thailand confirms 80 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand on Monday confirmed 80 cases of the coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Thailand on Monday confirmed 80 cases of the coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Monday's new cases, 64 were reported as domestic while 16 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in Thailand, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

The domestic cases included 35 in Pathum Thani, 19 in Samut Sakhon and two in Bangkok, among other provinces, Taweesin said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 26,031 cases of infection, 23,245 of which were domestic infections while 2,786 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 25,324 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 624 others are currently hospitalized and 83 fatalities have been reported.