There Is No Talk on Moving Donbas Negotiations From Minsk - Source

Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

There are no negotiations on moving the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement from Minsk to some other city, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) There are no negotiations on moving the meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement from Minsk to some other city, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said Kiev would no longer send its delegations to Minsk, as it lost confidence in Belarus over its alleged exposure to Russia's influence.

"No, there are no relevant negotiations," the source said.

In August, Leonid Kravchuk, Ukraine's ex-president and the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, expressed the belief that Sweden could become a new venue for negotiations in light of protests in Belarus.

More Stories From World

