UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves Steal John Paul II Relic From Italian Church

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:06 PM

Thieves steal John Paul II relic from Italian church

Thieves have stolen a vial containing several drops of blood of the late pope John Paul II from a church in the Italian city of Spoleto, the Vatican news site said Thursday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Thieves have stolen a vial containing several drops of blood of the late pope John Paul II from a church in the Italian city of Spoleto, the Vatican news site said Thursday.

Police have opened an investigation into the theft of the relic Wednesday night from the church in Umbria in central Italy, Vatican News reported.

"I dare to hope that it's a shallow act that was not intended to offend the sensibilities of the faithful," the report quoted Spoleto Archbishop Renato Boccardo as saying.

"I also dare to hope that this rash act wasn't done to make money."The vial was given to the church in 2016 by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, then archbishop of Krakow, who was a longtime aide to the Polish pope who died in 2005.

Related Topics

Died Italy SITE Money 2016 Church From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

23 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

38 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

47 minutes ago

KP Govt concentrating on development of backward a ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, six injured in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

Eight women held for looting houses in guise of ma ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.