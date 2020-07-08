Thirty-Five of Russian State Duma Members Had COVID-19, Possess Antibodies - Speaker

Thirty-five members of Russia's State Duma have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have antibodies, lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Thirty-five members of Russia's State Duma have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have antibodies, lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

"To date, we have 35 people who have had [coronavirus] or have antibodies, but have not been previously hospitalized.

This is a lot, so let us take care of each other," Volodin said at a plenary session.

The speaker noted that there are lawmakers who are now being treated for coronavirus in medical facilities.

"The insidiousness of the virus should not be underestimated. Regularly, our colleagues are found to have antibodies," Volodin warned.

As of Wednesday, Russia's COVID-19 tally has surpassed 700,000. Over 472,500 people have recovered, and more than 10,600 have died.