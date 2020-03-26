UrduPoint.com
This Is Not Goodbye: Emirates Ground Crews Give An Emotional Send-off To Last Flights

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:47 PM

This is not goodbye: Emirates ground crews give an emotional send-off to last flights

Emirates ground crews around the world have bid farewell to their last operating flights back to Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) Emirates ground crews around the world have bid farewell to their last operating flights back to Dubai. EK 005 to London Heathrow, which departed at 1605hrs on 24 March was the last flight to take off from Dubai. EK 262 from Sao Paulo, which landed at 2235hrs (local time) was the last flight to arrive on 25 March into Dubai.

Emirates’ outstation airport teams from 39 stations including Prague, Newark, Seoul, London Stansted and Zurich devotedly sent of their last passenger flights before the suspension took effect.

Over the next weeks Emirates’ operational teams will focus on preparing for service resumption.

As per UAE government directives to protect communities against the spread of COVID-19, Emirates has temporarily suspended all passenger flights from 25 March 2020. The airline will resume passenger services as soon as it is possible to do so. In the meantime, Emirates is still busy deploying its fleet of Boeing 777 freighters, bolstering international air cargo links for the transport of vital goods, including medical supplies and food, around the world.

