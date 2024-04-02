Three Killed In Avalanche At Top Swiss Ski Resort: Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) An avalanche at the top Swiss ski resort of Zermatt on Monday killed three people and injured one, police said, as authorities warned of the risk of more disasters amid heavy winds and snowfall.
Video images on social media showed a wall of snow crossing an off-piste sector of the Riffelberg sector of Zermatt, one of the most luxury ski resorts in the Alps.
A major rescue operation was launched despite the bad weather.
But Valais canton police announced on X, formerly Twitter, late in the day that three dead and one injured had been confirmed and the search had been "suspended".
Heavy snowfall and very strong winds had prompted authorities to warn of a major avalanche risk in the southern Swiss Alps.
The risk was considered especially high in the Grisons and Valais cantons, both popular ski destinations.
"Very large, and in some cases extremely large, spontaneous avalanches are to be expected," the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) said.
Before Monday, 14 people had died in 12 avalanches and accidents in Switzerland so far this season, the SLF said. Most of the victims have been cross-country skiers.
