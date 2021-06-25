UrduPoint.com
Three People Dead In Shooting At Beach In Southeastern Mexico - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Three People Dead in Shooting at Beach in Southeastern Mexico - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Three people were killed during the shooting at the beach of the southeastern Mexican city of Tulum, the state of Quintana Roo, Mexican media reported on Friday.

As newspaper Universal said, unknown gunmen fired at people at Playa Paraiso beach close to the archaeological zone, which is one of the most popular tourist sites in the region.

One man reportedly lost his life on the spot, while another died of wounds near beach loungers. Their friend tried to hide in a nearby hotel but was found and killed.

The state security forces arrived at the scene of the incident. The investigation is underway.

