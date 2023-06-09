UrduPoint.com

Three People Injured In Kiev's Overnight Shelling Of Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Three People Injured in Kiev's Overnight Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Three people in Russia's Belgorod Region were injured in a shelling from the territory of Ukraine overnight, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Friday.

"About developments over Belgorod and the Belgorod region: air defense systems were working during the night, there is damage to an apartment building and private houses in (the village of Razumnoye) ...

In (the town of) Shebekino, there was a lot of shooting at night; there was the destruction of housing ... Three people were injured during the night, and one refused to be taken to a hospital. Two people who were injured are in hospital," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The governor added that it was impossible to examine Shebekino as frequent shelling continued. As soon as the shelling is over, the authorities will begin to restore people's homes, he said.

