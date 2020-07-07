TikTok decides to close its operations in Hong Kong

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say that the Chinese social media app is closing down its services just because of new security law in the region.

HONG KONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) Chinese social media Tik Tok management decided to stop its operation in Hong Kong, the local media reports said here on Tuesday.

The Tik Tok management made this decision in compliance of the government’s request to stop its service in Hong Kong.

The report said that many other local companies refused to entertain the government’s request about processing government requests for user data in the region.

Tik Tok management decided to close the service after the Chinese authorities introduced new security lawfor the semi-autonomous city.

“We’ve decided close TikTok app in Hong Kong,” said a TikTok spokesman while answering a question to a news organization about closure of its services in the region.

Former Walt Disney Co-Executive Kevin Mayer owned the company who said that the app’s user data was not stored in China. Earlier, TikTok had made it clear that they would not comply with the Chinese government’s request about censoring content or for access to TikTok’s user data. It had also clarified that it was not asked for censoring data.

The reports said that there are more than 150,000 TikTok users only in Hong Kong. The Chinese social media app has now global outreach with more than 2 billion times downloading of the app through Apple and Google app stores.