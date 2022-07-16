UrduPoint.com

Togo Army Says Gunmen Kill 'several' In Attack On North

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Togo army says gunmen kill 'several' in attack on north

Togo's army on Saturday said several people were killed and others wounded when gunmen attacked villages in the country's far north, where a jihadist insurgency is spilling over the border from Burkina Faso

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Togo's army on Saturday said several people were killed and others wounded when gunmen attacked villages in the country's far north, where a jihadist insurgency is spilling over the border from Burkina Faso.

Togo's government had already reported the attack between Thursday night and Friday in Kpendjal and Kpendjal-Ouest regions but had not given details on casualties.

The army said gunmen carried out "coordinated and complex" raids on several villages in the area.

"This attack caused several deaths and a few injuries who were quickly taken care of by the first elements of the Togolese Armed Forces who arrived," the army said in a statement.

Togolese media reports had said 10 to 15 people died.

It was the fourth attack in Togo since last year as the West African country and other coastal states Benin, Ghana and Ivory Coast face a growing threat from jihadists in the Sahel north of their borders.

Togo has declared a state of emergency in its far northern provinces to allow security forces more flexibility to operate.

Eight Togolese soldiers were killed in May in an assault claimed by a Mali-based alliance of Al-Qaeda affiliated jihadists.

Gunmen also clashed with Togo troops outside a military post in Goulingoushi area in Togo's far northwest in June, before they were forced back across the border.

Related Topics

Attack Army Died Alliance Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Benin Togo Ghana May June Border Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

29 seconds ago
 Tennis: Budapest WTA results

Tennis: Budapest WTA results

31 seconds ago
 Tennis: Bastad ATP results

Tennis: Bastad ATP results

32 seconds ago
 Steel cutting ceremony of PN offshore patrol vesse ..

Steel cutting ceremony of PN offshore patrol vessel held in Romania

40 seconds ago
 Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

Tennis: Lausanne WTA results

4 minutes ago
 Acting governor KP distributes Rahmat-ul-lil-Alami ..

Acting governor KP distributes Rahmat-ul-lil-Alamin scholarship cheques

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.