Top Turkish Diplomat Discusses Tourism With Russian Ambassador After Moscow Cuts Flights

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu received the Russian ambassador in Ankara on Monday to discuss tourism cooperation after Moscow restricted flights with the country due to the pandemic.

"Met w/Alexei Yerhov, Ambassador of #Russia. Discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and cooperation in the field of tourism," Cavusoglu tweeted.

Last week, Russia restricted air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country popular with Russian tourists. Two flights a week still run between Moscow and Istanbul.

Turkey has been logging in excess of 50,000 new cases daily since early April, taking the overall tally to over 4.2 million with nearly 36,000 deaths, according to health ministry figures.

