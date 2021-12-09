UrduPoint.com

Top US General, Polish Counterpart Discuss Eastern European Security - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley met with Polish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczak at the Pentagon on Wednesday to discuss security in Eastern Europe, Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout.

"The military leaders discussed items of mutual interest and shared assessments of the current security environment in Eastern Europe.

Poland is a stalwart ally in Central Europe committed to NATO deterrence and defense efforts in Europe and cooperative security efforts around the world," Butler said.

The US and Poland continue to share a strong defense relationship and cooperate on an array of programs, Butler added. The statement comes amid rising tensions over the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine, which has sparked concern among NATO countries and others in the region.

