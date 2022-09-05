Toyota Halts Operation of 3 Factories in Southwest Japan Due to Approaching Typhoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A Toyota subsidiary, Toyota Motor Kyushu Inc. that works in southwestern Japan, has announced on Monday that it is suspending the operations of its three factories on the Kyushu island due to the approaching powerful typhoon Hinnamnor.

The factories will suspend their operation from 9 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on Monday until Tuesday evening.

The typhoon is currently in the East China Sea and is moving northeast. By Tuesday, the typhoon will approach Kyushu Island and hit western Japan. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the typhoon is expected to approach South Korea and Russia's Primorsky Krai.

In Japan's southern regions, which have already been affected by the typhoon, dozens of flights were canceled.

In Kyushuб the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train line between Hiroshima and Hakata stations will be suspended.

In Okinawa, the southernmost prefecture of Japan, four people were injured as a result of the typhoon.

In the coming hours, meteorologists expect up to 120-180 millimeters (4.7-7 inches) of precipitation per day on the Kyushu island, and up to 300-400 millimeters of precipitation is expected on the Shikoku island in the next 24 hours.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 950 hectopascal, and the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second (131 feet per second), with gusts of up to 60 meters per second.