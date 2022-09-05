UrduPoint.com

Toyota Halts Operation Of 3 Factories In Southwest Japan Due To Approaching Typhoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Toyota Halts Operation of 3 Factories in Southwest Japan Due to Approaching Typhoon

A Toyota subsidiary, Toyota Motor Kyushu Inc. that works in southwestern Japan, has announced on Monday that it is suspending the operations of its three factories on the Kyushu island due to the approaching powerful typhoon Hinnamnor

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A Toyota subsidiary, Toyota Motor Kyushu Inc. that works in southwestern Japan, has announced on Monday that it is suspending the operations of its three factories on the Kyushu island due to the approaching powerful typhoon Hinnamnor.

The factories will suspend their operation from 9 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) on Monday until Tuesday evening.

The typhoon is currently in the East China Sea and is moving northeast. By Tuesday, the typhoon will approach Kyushu Island and hit western Japan. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the typhoon is expected to approach South Korea and Russia's Primorsky Krai.

In Japan's southern regions, which have already been affected by the typhoon, dozens of flights were canceled.

In Kyushuб the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train line between Hiroshima and Hakata stations will be suspended.

In Okinawa, the southernmost prefecture of Japan, four people were injured as a result of the typhoon.

In the coming hours, meteorologists expect up to 120-180 millimeters (4.7-7 inches) of precipitation per day on the Kyushu island, and up to 300-400 millimeters of precipitation is expected on the Shikoku island in the next 24 hours.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 950 hectopascal, and the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second (131 feet per second), with gusts of up to 60 meters per second.

Related Topics

Injured Russia China Hiroshima Japan South Korea From Toyota P

Recent Stories

A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’ ..

A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’s 828 Fan Fest

10 minutes ago
 Housing societies' developers bound to take anti-d ..

Housing societies' developers bound to take anti-dengue measures

38 seconds ago
 Police arrest two POs wanted in attempt to murder ..

Police arrest two POs wanted in attempt to murder case

39 seconds ago
 Borrell Says EU Must Explain to Citizens Who Holds ..

Borrell Says EU Must Explain to Citizens Who Holds Responsibility for Energy Cri ..

42 seconds ago
 Shopkeepers fined on selling unhygienic food

Shopkeepers fined on selling unhygienic food

44 seconds ago
 More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts o ..

More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.