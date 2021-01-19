UrduPoint.com
Treasury Secretary Nominee Yellen Says Likely Will Review US Sanctions Policy

Tue 19th January 2021 | 10:21 PM

President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she intends to carry out a review of US sanctions policies to ensure they are appropriately used

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she intends to carry out a review of US sanctions policies to ensure they are appropriately used.

"I will be focused on making sure that they're used strategically and appropriately," Yellen said during her Senate confirmation hearing.

"We intend to quickly begin a review of our sanctions policy to make sure we're doing this in a strategic way."

More Stories From World

