Trump Administration Will Show No Tolerance for Rioting, Violence - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Trump administration will not tolerate looting and acts of violence against police or civilians, but does stand together with peaceful protesters, Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC on Friday.

"We stand with our peaceful protesters, we're listening," Pence said. "But there will be no tolerance for rioting and looting and violence against individuals or law enforcement officers."

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted throughout the United States following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. A video of Floyd's arrest posted online showed a white police officer pressing on his neck for at least eight minutes as Floyd was kept handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe.

However, the protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson, vandalism and looting.

Pence said more than 32,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to quell violence and destruction of property. The National Guard responds to domestic emergencies as well as engages in overseas combat missions.

The vice president pointed out that protests in recent days have been largely peaceful and that is an encouraging sign.

"We're encouraged to see in recent days that these protests are largely peaceful and we trust that we will continue to see that effort," Pence said.