Trump Again Hints At Re-Election Bid In 2024 US Presidential Race

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Trump Again Hints at Re-Election Bid in 2024 US Presidential Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump during a speech at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention hinted that he may run for re-election in the 2024 US presidential election.

"Together (Republicans) we're going to take back the House (of Representatives), we're going to take back the Senate, and in 2024 we are going to take back that great and beautiful White House that we love and cherish so much," Trump said on Friday.

Trump during the speech criticized numerous actions by the Biden administration, including its handling of the US exit from Afghanistan, anti-energy policies, high gasoline prices, the decision to send $40 billion in assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, among others.

Biden has already confirmed he will run for re-election in 2024 as well.

