UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Presidential Delegation For UN General Assembly Session - Pool Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:20 AM

Trump Announces Presidential Delegation for UN General Assembly Session - Pool Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) President Donald Trump has announced the official US delegation for the upcoming opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, according to a pool report from the White House press corps.

"Members of the Presidential Delegation: The Honorable Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington; The Honorable Barbara Lee of California," the report said on Monday.

Both McMorris Rodgers and Lee are members of the US House of Representatives.

Other members of the delegation are government affairs lawyer John Giordano and Dorothy Gray from the US state of Virginia, the report said.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which will open on September 17, is an annual event where presidents, prime ministers and ministers typically address all 193 members of the United Nations.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations White House Trump Virginia September Event All From Government

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

1 hour ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

2 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

2 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.