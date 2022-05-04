Trump Pays $750,000 to Settle Lawsuit With Washington Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Trump Organization and Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) have agreed to pay $750,000 to Washington, DC to settle allegations former Preisdent Donald Trump illegally misused funds to enrich the Trump family, Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said on Tuesday.

"After he was elected, one of the first actions Donald Trump took was illegally using his own inauguration to enrich his family. We refused to let that corruption stand. With our lawsuit, we are now clawing back money that Trump's own inaugural committee misused," Racine said.

The Washington, DC Attorney General said nonprofit funds cannot be used to line the pockets of individuals and any future presidential inaugural committees are on notice that they will not get away with such egregious actions.

Racine also said his office will give the money to two Washington, DC non-partisan nonprofits - Mikva Challenge DC and DC Action - both of which promote civic engagement among the city's young people to build the next generation of leaders.