Trump-Putin G20 Meeting Expected to Focus on Iran, Other Security Matters - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Japan this week are expected to discuss Iran, Ukraine, Syria, arms control and other mutual security matters, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The president [Trump] is anticipating meeting with President Putin at the G20," the official said on Monday. "It is expected to be a conversation that will focus primarily on regional security issues including Iran, Ukraine, Syria, middle East. They should also touch on arms control issues and on improving the bilateral relationship."

The official added that there is no timeline available on the anticipated meeting between both leaders at the summit since scheduling is still being worked out.