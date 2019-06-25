UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump-Putin G20 Meeting Expected To Focus On Iran, Other Security Matters - US Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:30 AM

Trump-Putin G20 Meeting Expected to Focus on Iran, Other Security Matters - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Japan this week are expected to discuss Iran, Ukraine, Syria, arms control and other mutual security matters, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The president [Trump] is anticipating meeting with President Putin at the G20," the official said on Monday. "It is expected to be a conversation that will focus primarily on regional security issues including Iran, Ukraine, Syria, middle East. They should also touch on arms control issues and on improving the bilateral relationship."

The official added that there is no timeline available on the anticipated meeting between both leaders at the summit since scheduling is still being worked out.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Iran Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Japan Middle East

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

2 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

3 hours ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

4 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.