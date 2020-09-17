UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Not Prepared To Sign Off On Any Deal With TikTok

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Says Not Prepared to Sign Off on Any Deal With TikTok

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) President Donald Trump told reporters that he is not prepared to approve the sale of Chinese video sharing app TikTok to a US entity until he has seen the proposal.

"No, I'm not prepared to sign off on anything - I have to see the deal," Trump said on Wednesday.

The President said that he will be presented with a report on the status of the Tik Tok transaction on Thursday morning.

Trump accuses TikTok of having poor data security that would enable the Chinese government to steal information on US users of the app. He has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if it does not sell itself to a US entity.

ByteDance, in response, says it has taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of its US users and has filed a suit against his administration, while actively seeking a domestic partner to avoid being shut down.

US software company Oracle has emerged as a frontrunner in the bid to acquire TikTok's US operations from ByteDance. The President has expressed his desire to see the US government compensated for facilitating the transaction, but the plan is hampered by regulatory roadblocks, which prohibit direct payments to the Treasury Department.

Related Topics

Poor China Threatened Company Trump Sale United States From Government

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

3 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

3 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

3 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

4 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.