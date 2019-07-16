Trump Says Turkey Prohibited From Buying More F-35s Due to S-400 Acquisition

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that Turkey has ordered more than 100 F-35 fighter jets but will be unable to order more after its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense and missile systems.

"Turkey's also ordered over a hundred F-35 planes, substantially over a hundred and they had plans to order more, but because they have a system of missiles that's made in Russia they're now prohibited from buying over a hundred planes," Trump said.