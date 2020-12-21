Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has ordered Defense Minister Ibrahim Bartagi and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine to investigate the circumstances of the death of a young man in a security zone in the Kasserine province, Mechichi's office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has ordered Defense Minister Ibrahim Bartagi and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine to investigate the circumstances of the death of a young man in a security zone in the Kasserine province, Mechichi's office said.

According to the TAP state news agency, the decapitated body of Okba Ben Abd-Daiem Dhibi was found on Sunday by his relatives in the province's closed military zone of Mount Salloum.

"The prime minister has instructed the defense minister and the interior minister to step up efforts to unveil the circumstances of the operation and identify its planners and the perpetrators to hold them accountable," the office said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister stressed that the fight against terrorism must continue with the firm resolve to eliminate those who thwart Tunisia's security.

Charfeddine was also tasked to extend condolences, as well as psychological and material support, to the victim's family, as Mechichi stays in quarantine after his recent official visit to France, after which a member of the delegation tested positive for COVID-19.