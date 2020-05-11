UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Troops Thwart Terrorist Attack, Locate Weapons Cache - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:54 PM

The Tunisian armed forces have prevented a terrorist attack by locating a stash with prepared weapons and ammunition in the northwestern region of Kasserine, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Tunisian armed forces have prevented a terrorist attack by locating a stash with prepared weapons and ammunition in the northwestern region of Kasserine, the country's Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The military units based in the area of Kasserine heights have foiled preparations for a terror attack against the armed and security forces," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The military is said to have registered suspicious movements in the area.

"Upon inspecting the area, they discovered a cache with a gas tank, electric batteries, electric wires, iron plates, aluminum, [and] materials for making bombs and land mines," the ministry added.

Engineering units have disarmed the ammunition and handed it over to the authorities.

In 2015, Tunisia declared a state of emergency following a terror attack in El Kantaoui resort that took the lives of 40 people.

