Turkey Deports 2 Militants From Germany Back To Home Country - Interior Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Turkey Deports 2 Militants From Germany Back to Home Country - Interior Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Turkey has deported to Germany two of its citizens accused of terrorism, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Extradition of foreign terrorist fighters. Thereby, two German citizens have been deported," the ministry said in a statement.

On November 11, the ministry launched the process of extradition of foreign Islamic State (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) fighters to their home countries. Since then approximately 20 citizens from the united States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and other countries have been deported.

